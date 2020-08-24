Teen killed in Shawnee neighborhood shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The name of a teenager killed in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood early yesterday has been released.
Skylar Whitney, 14, died after being taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Louisville Metro police called to the 600 block of Cecil Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday found Skylar suffering from gunshot wounds.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating Skylar’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.