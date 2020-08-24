Teenager shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A teenager died following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Police were called to the 600 block of Cecil Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old had been shot, according to Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
