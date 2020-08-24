Woman fatally hit by car while walking in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle near the Hikes Point neighborhood.
LMPD says the crash happened around 10:45 Sunday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2800 block of Breckinridge Ln.
Police described the victim as a woman in her 20′s or 30′s.
The vehicle who hit her fled the scene. The road was closed for multiple hours while the scene was reconstructed.
Police are asking for anyone who was in the area and has information to call the anonymous tip line at 574-5673.
