Alleged shooter arrested in killing of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man believed to have shot and killed a man and his 3-year-old daughter has been arrested, according to multiple sources.
Kevon Lawless was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Brandon Waddles, 21 and his daughter, 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, were shot and killed on Aug. 14 at a home near the intersection of West Southern Heights and Kahlert Avenue.
An LMPD officer rushed the toddler to Norton Children’s Hospital, but she died a short time later.
Homicide detectives who had worked several overnight shifts on the case were still searching for the shooter after making an initial arrest in the case. Lawless was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
Evan K. Ross, 28, of Louisville, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with facilitation to murder.
Louisville Metro police say a car used during the shootings was captured on surveillance footage near the shooting scene.
The car, which was registered to Ross, was later found in the 3700 block of Powell Avenue.
The arrest report said Ross admitted his involvement in the shootings while being interviewed by LMPD homicide detectives.
Ross is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million cash bond.
Lawless was still being processed at Louisville Metro Corrections as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
