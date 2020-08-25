AP-NORC poll: Many in US shoring up finances amid downturn

FILE - In this April 30, 2020 file photo, a man writes information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago. It's the paradox of a pandemic that has crushed the U.S. economy: There are 12.9 million job losses and a dangerous rash of closed business, yet the personal finances of many Americans have remained strong, and in some ways have even improved. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 45% of Americans say they’re setting aside more money than usual. Twenty-six percent are paying down debt faster than they were before the coronavirus pandemic. In total, about half of Americans say they’ve either saved more or paid down debt. (Source: Nam Y. Huh)