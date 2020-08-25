Byck Elementary celebrates first day of school with drive-by parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On an unusual first day back for Jefferson County Public School students as they begin virtual NTI classes, one elementary school welcomed students by hosting a drive-by student parade.
Teachers of Byck Elementary lined up along Cedar Street, allowing students and their families to drive-by and see their instructors in-person from a safe social distance.
Groups of cars lined up to wave hello before the day of instruction began. Some teachers delivered backpacks and school supplies to their students as they drove by.
JCPS is beginning the school year with what the district calls NTI 2.0, an updated version of the online instruction that students received last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The school district says roughly 100,000 students will begin the school year with the virtual learning program. Following a six-week period, JCPS and the school board will evaluate the number of cases before deciding to resume with full NTI learning or restart some in-person instruction.
