FORECAST: Another hot and humid day on Wednesday

- WEDNESDAY: Highs in the 90s with heat index values mid to upper 90s
- The remnants of Laura could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to end the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be another muggy night with mostly clear skies and lows getting down only to the lower 70s again by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be hot, humid, and partly sunny as highs reach into the lower 90s again. Expect a very small downpour chance in Southern Kentucky during the afternoon hours.
That small storm chance in Southern Kentucky will slowly crawl its way toward Central Kentucky overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Most will still stay dry and partly cloudy with very muggy lows in the lower to middle 70s.
Scattered storms with very heavy rain arrive on Thursday as the bubble of tropical air surrounding the remnants of Hurricane Laura begins to arrive. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.