FORECAST: Hot, hot and humid afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a hot Tuesday afternoon with the heat index likely to get into the 96-100 degree range briefly. In addition, there is a very small risk for a thunderstorms mainly north and east of Louisville.
Mostly clear skies remain tonight as temperatures return to the low 70s. Another hot day expected with a very small t-storm chance north and south of Louisville later in the day. Most will remain dry.
It will be a muggy night with a risk for a few thunderstorms slowly tracking north into southern Kentucky overnight into Thursday morning.
Slow-moving thunderstorms will push in from the south late Wednesday night into Thursday with the focus shifting to the remnants of “Laura” by Friday or Saturday.
