FORECAST: Sunny, hot and humid

- TODAY - WEDNESDAY: Humid, mainly dry with highs in the low 90s
- Remnants of Laura heavy rains to end the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be hot and humid under mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the lower 90s while our heat index (feel like) temperature soars into the mid to upper 90s. Mostly clear skies remain tonight as temperatures return to the low 70s.
The heat and humidity continue their reign on Wednesday as highs return to the low 90s. Tomorrow’s afternoon storm chance is tiny and confined only to our Southern Kentucky counties. Wednesday night features partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions as temperatures fall into the 70s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast on Thursday as highs sit it in the upper 80s. Laura’s remnants look to bring some heavy rain to end the work week and begin the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.