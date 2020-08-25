Governor Beshear: 688 new cases of COVID-19, 10 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update Tuesday afternoon on new COVID-19 cases within the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Beshear started off recognizing business making large PPE donations in the state. Galls-Public Safety Equipment in Lexington, Ky. has provided the commonwealth with 37,500 isolation gowns worth around $130,000, and Dow Chemical in Midland, Michigan has provided around 2,000 isolation gowns.
A White House report was shared by the governor, revealing that sixteen counties were in the red with a 10 percent positivity rate, including Jefferson and Nelson counties. Beshear said that with half of the state’s counties within five to 10 percent positivity rate, he hopes to move that statistic down by the end of September.
“Let’s mask up and let’s make sure we’re following this in all these counties,” Beshear said. “Let’s make sure we’re following the basic guidelines.”
There were 688 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Tuesday’s report, with 96 of those kids 18 and under.
Positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is back up to 5.0 percent, according to Beshear.
The number of Kentuckians hospitalized is now at 593, 151 within the ICU, and 81 currently on a ventilator.
So far, 831,302 tests have been administered within Kentucky.
There were 10 new deaths due to the virus were reported in Tuesday’s update.
The governor also mentioned that 57 students and 25 staff within K-12 schools have active positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 147 students and 35 staff in the state.
“This is a highly contagious, aggressively spreading virus,” Beshear said. “And this is one of the reasons why I still don’t believe it’s safe for kids to go back to school before September 28.”
Lt. Gov. Coleman announced a new “Last Mile” internet service for the 2020-2021 school year, which will provide an $8 million investment to reduce the monthly cost for low-income parents to pay for internet access for their K-12 student.
When Beshear was asked about the protests occurring today in Louisville, he said the LMPD is in contact with Kentucky State Police if the needs were available.
“To those that have grown weary, we understand,” Beshear said. “We still don’t have an answer or the facts in the Breonna Taylor case either... Imagine what that family must feel like having to wait this long and what a community that feels like its had to suffer these tragedies after tragedies after tragedies along with systematic racism that exists in our country how tired and weary they must feel.”
Beshear said the case was one that needs finality and for answers to be revealed in the investigation.
“Ms. Taylor’s family deserves the truth, and we at least need an explanation on what steps still need to be done on the process.”
