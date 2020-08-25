JCPS fall sports set for kickoff with 5-2 school board vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours after Gov. Andy Beshear announced he won’t overturn the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s ruling last week to move forward with fall sports, the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education made its own decision on district sports.
The board voted Monday night for a phased-in approach to fall sports, allowing schools to start with low-contact sports and then move to higher-contact sports after carefully monitoring progress over the next several weeks.
The motion passed 5 to 2.
JCPS superintendent, Dr. Marty Pollio, pushed for the recommendation.
“We would have additional time to evaluate from low contact sports,” Dr. Pollio explained. “Then see if we can move into high contact sports successfully.”
Practice for low-contact sports, which includes cross country, field hockey and golf, will begin Tuesday. Cheer, dance, and band practices are also included.
For football players, helmet-only conditioning with no contact will start next Monday. The first game will be Sept. 18.
Though Beshear didn’t overturn the KHSAA ruling to allow fall sports to happen, the governor is still not thrilled by the choice for players to head to practice.
“It’s not because I think it’s a good decision or a wise decision,” Beshear said.
Beshear stressed that not every decision on the state’s coronavirus response should come from his office; he urged superintendents and school administrators to make responsible decisions.
