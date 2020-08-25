JCPS students, parents, teachers begin school year with virtual first day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS students returned to class Tuesday, albeit virtually
Roughly 100,000 students across the district are starting the year off with NTI 2.0, a slightly tweaked version of the online instruction they received at the end of last year.
This will be happening for at least six weeks as Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and the Jefferson County School Board wait for more information before returning to the classroom.
“Everyone is grappling with, ‘What is the data that allows us to come to school?” Pollio said.
Pollio said the district wants kids in the classroom, but safety has to remain a priority during a school year of uncertainty.
After that six week starting window, JCPS will re-evaluate cases in the area and determine if NTI will continue.
“Nearly every large school district right now is going remotely, and I don’t know a superintendent out there who doesn’t want kids back in school,” Pollio said. “We all want our kids back in school as quickly as possible.”
Parents and students are adjusting to the new school year appropriately.
Alex Claycomb has three children learning from home this year. Their summer project was creating a workspace for all three of them. “I think it will be good for them to have their own kind of space and be able to focus on what they’re supposed to focus on,” said Claycomb.
After her children are set up, Claycomb heads downstairs, because not only is she a JCPS parent, she's a teacher at Ramsey Middle School.
She wants other parents to know teachers understand the struggle and are willing to help.
“The teachers are really trying to be graceful,” said Claycomb. “We’re very flexible and we’re going to work with you and do the best that we can to make sure that your student has everything they need to be successful.”
Claycomb said when she gets to work, she's grateful because her husband is also willing to help with their children.
Claycomb, and the rest of JCPS teachers, will be teaching virtually until at least October.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.