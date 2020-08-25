Kentucky lawmakers discuss proposed legislation to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers heard testimony from both supporters and opponents of proposed legislation to ban conversion therapy, which is the practice of attempting to change a person's sexual orientation from gay to straight. Tuesday was the first time a state committee discussed the topic in a hearing.
Two proposed bills, sponsored by Representative Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) and Senator Alice Forgy Kerr (R-Lexington), would make it illegal for licensed therapists to practice conversion therapy on minors in Kentucky. Both testified in favor of their bills, which together they call the Mental Health Protection Act.
Kerr referred to conversion therapy as “conversion torture” and said the ban would be a “pro-life” measure. She added people who undergo the “scientifically discredited” practice are seven times more likely to commit suicide.
“There are good and loving people who want this practice to work, who desperately want to believe in this practice, but the facts remain that the practices to change sexual orientation are dangerous, discredited, and sometimes deadly,” Willner said.
Opponents of the bills, like Daniel Mingo, of Louisville, founder and ministry director of Abba's Delight, told the committee conversion therapy worked for him after he began experiencing homosexual thoughts following a sexual assault. Now Mingo helps others who struggle with their sexual orientation convert. Mingo testified that banning conversion therapy for minors would prevent parents from making healthcare and religious decisions on behalf of their children and would violate the First Amendment.
"These same individuals can receive help if they want to be gay, but if they want to live a heterosexual life, following their religious convictions, they're out of luck," Mingo said.
One of Mingo’s former clients, Zach Meiners, told the committee he was suicidal after receiving conversion therapy for four years as a teenager. Meiners said he wants to share his story to help prevent other children from going through the same.
“I was taught to inflict physical pain on myself anytime I had a gay thought,” Meiners said, “I was depressed, having near-daily anxiety attacks and eventually became suicidal.”
Tanner Mobley, executive director of Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky, said similar conversion therapy bans in other states have always held up in court and help save children from suffering “damage” caused by the practice. Mobley said conversion therapy can range from exorcisms, forcing a person to carry a backpack full of bricks, to “feel the weight of homosexuality,” and ‘talk therapy,’ which Mobley said involves telling a client they are damaged because of their sexual orientation. That is why Mobley spent the past five years pushing for legislation to ban conversion therapy.
"I've met a lot of survivors through this work, dozens here in Kentucky alone, I think making a promise to them that these people that hurt them will be put out of business and they won't cause any more harm is my motivating factor," Mobley said.
The two bills still must be introduced to the House and Senate. Read more about them by clicking here.
