Kentucky lawmakers discuss proposed legislation to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy

Tanner Mobley, executive director of Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky, said similar conversion therapy bans in other states have always held up in court and help save children from suffering “damage” caused by the practice. Mobley said conversion therapy can range from exorcisms, forcing a person to carry a backpack full of bricks, to “feel the weight of homosexuality,” and ‘talk therapy,’ which Mobley said involves telling a client they are damaged because of their sexual orientation. That is why Mobley spent the past five years pushing for legislation to ban conversion therapy.