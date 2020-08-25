Man shot in both legs in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood, according to MetroSafe.
The shooting was reported at the intersection of 24th and Magazine streets around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found the victim. Dispatchers said the victim was outside at the time of the shooting.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
