New Albany Floyd County Schools move to virtual classes on Wednesdays

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Students who attend New Albany Floyd County Schools will switch to online learning one day a week for a month.
A tweet from the district said the change will start on Sept. 16 and end Oct. 16.
Students in preschool through sixth grade, in the Prosser Career Education Center and Special Education Intense Intervention will attend classes in person on other weekdays.
A/B schedule students whose last names begin with A-K will attend school in person on Mondays and Thursdays and will attend virtually on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with the exception of Sept. 8-11.
A/B schedule student whose last names start with L-Z will attend in person on Tuesdays and Fridays and virtually on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with the exception of Sept. 8-11.
The district did not state why they adjusted the school schedule.
