New testing sites in Louisville announced as positive cases increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the city of Louisville increases the number of positive cases reported week by week, city leaders say new testing sites are coming as access to COVID-19 tests in needed areas were decreasing.
The Southeast Family YMCA location on Six Mile Lane will begin operating a COVID-19 testing site at their location starting on August 28. The West Broadway YMCA will begin testing on September 1.
Mayor Fischer spoke Tuesday, giving updated numbers and said the new testing locations are in areas where testing is most needed. He said the new case reports shows the city “suffering in minority communities.”
“The key issue, the one we continue to report on is that not everyone is suffering at the same level in the community,” Fischer said. “You can see when we look at our cases in depth through the lens of race and ethnicity, remember that our city’s black community makes up 24 percent of our overall population.”
The city’s positivity rate has continued to rise, up to 9.18 percent reported on Tuesday according to the mayor. The state’s positivity rate was listed as 5.0 percent by Governor Beshear during his update Tuesday.
With cases on the rise, Fischer said it’s important to continue following all proper health guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
“On the individual level again everybody knows what it is wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding large crowds.” Fischer said.
