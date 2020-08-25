Permanent COVID-19 testing site being established in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A permanent site for COVID-19 drive-thru testing is coming to West Louisville.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, Norton Healthcare will offer testing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA building in the 1700 block of W. Broadway.
Appointments are necessary for the testing will be done from 8 a.m. to Noon. Up to 300 people can be tested each day. Testing will also be provided to those who walk-up, but they must also have an appointment.
“We want to provide more access to testing in this area of the community,” said Russell F. Cox, president and CEO, Norton Healthcare. “We have worked with the Louisville Urban League, St. Stephen Baptist Church and Western High School on testing events in the West End and felt an additional site would extend testing in a more permanent way.”
To make an appointment, click here or call (502) 861-4611, option 1.
Norton Healthcare officials say test results should be available in three days. Those tested can get their result on MyNortonChart, a free online medical records portal. Anyone whose test comes back positive will also be contacted by phone.
