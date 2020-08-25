Porsha Williams of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ arrested again during Louisville protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Porsha Williams of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is one of at least 64 people arrested in Louisville during protests planned by civil activist group Until Freedom. This is the second time the reality star has been detained in Louisville this summer.
Williams, along with Yandy Smith of ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ rapper Mysonne Linen, and Until Freedom’s co-founder Linda Sarsour, was among a group of hundreds marching through the city during a “Day of Action” planned by the group.
They are facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway.
The group started marching from South Central Park early Tuesday afternoon, passed the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy, and made their way to Central Avenue near Churchill Downs. There, officers blocked the group from going any further onto the bridge near the University of Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium.
Until Freedom and its supporters are calling for action to be taken in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was shot and killed as three LMPD officers served a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.