Protesters handcuffed during ‘Day of Action’ demonstration near Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of protesters are taking part in a “Day of Action” march in Louisville, spearheaded by social activism group Until Freedom.
The group started marching from South Central Park, passed the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy, and made their way to Central Avenue near Churchill Downs.
LMPD officers blocked the demonstrators on the bridge near Cardinal Stadium where several were seen being put in handcuffs.
Until Freedom and its supporters are calling for action to be taken in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was shot and killed as three LMPD officers served a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March. Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker admitted to opening fire on the officers, who he said he believed were home intruders. Taylor was killed in the crossfire, while Walker was not injured.
One of the officers, LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly, was struck in the femoral artery during the shootout.
Taylor’s death investigation is being conducted by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Until Freedom and its supporters protested on Cameron’s lawn on July 14, ending in 87 arrests. The protesters were initially all charged with felony intimidating a participant in the legal process charges, but those charges were later dropped by Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell.
