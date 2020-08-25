Protesters trained before Tuesday’s demonstration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People from all corners of the country came into Louisville in preparation for Tuesday’s protests.
The day began at South Central Park Tuesday morning. Protesters got trained, rallied and started marching. Chanting led off the march. Multiple generations of protesters traveled seeking justice for Breonna Taylor.
Melanie Bonner and her granddaughter were just two among hundreds of protesters, they’re from Tennessee. The pair said they traveled on a bus, thanks to Until Freedom, in the name of Breonna and issues that have hit home.
“With all of the senseless murders of our Black sisters and brothers over the several months but more so the past decades - carried out by people who are supposed to protect and serve,” Bonner said.
Protesters were shuttled in by Until Freedom from Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Tennessee. The participants met up at St. Mark AME Church.
Once inside of the church, training began. Protesters were asked to decide whether they would be willing to get arrested or would want to abstain. Those who did not want to risk actions and get arrested wore reflective vests.
They were given tasks to be the ‘security’ for protesters. If anyone were to get injured, protesters in vests would create a barrier around the injured, keeping the scene away from cameras.
Protesters from out of town wrote their phone numbers in permanent marker in the event they get lost. This is all part of the training techniques Until Freedom taught protesters.
“[We told them] to be non-violent during the protest, also just what to expect; trying to get a sense of who is getting arrested versus who wouldn’t.”
Protesters are expected to be shuttled back to their respective states Tuesday evening.
The latest updates on the protests came from Louisville Metro Police, where Interim Chief Robert Schroeder said protests were mostly peaceful, but protesters who did not stop blocking roadways would be arrested. LMPD said 64 arrests had been made so far.
