StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

Yes, there will be wind with this system but the worst of that looks to be on its eastern and southern side (roughly 30-40 mph gusts). There will be a tornado threat with it, again, on its SE side. The heavy rain core will basically follow the entire core of the system but the speeding up as it makes that right turn will at least ease down the totals compared to say what Arkansas will likely see. The only side note here is we will have a front dropping into the mix as well, so there is a chance we could see some higher totals with that getting involved but just too early to pinpoint.