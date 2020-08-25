TARC to suspend services beginning at 6 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC will suspend services starting at 6 p.m. due to the locations and sizes of current demonstrations in downtown Louisville.
The national protest group Until Freedom has been in the city since Saturday and declared Tuesday as its ‘good trouble’ day of action as they seek justice in the Breonna Taylor investigation.
The company said it is making the decision “out of an abundance of caution and respect to our drivers and passengers safety.”
TARC expects to resume regular service on Wednesday.
