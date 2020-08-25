TN man arrested for human trafficking in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO. Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a victim of human trafficking is now safe, and the man has been arrested.
Trooper say 40-year-old Steven Hargrove, of La Vergne, Tennesee, is charged with promoting human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18.
Troopers say Monday night, they spotted a car that matched the description of the car connected to a missing persons case.
They say it was pulling into the Circle K Gas Station on KY 54.
Troopers say Hargrove was driving the car, and the victim was with him.
State police urge parents to monitor their kid’s social media activity.
“This should resonate with so many parents that its a reminder that we need to be on top of technology,” said Trooper Corey King. “And we really need to educate for one, educate, communicate and monitor is the three main points we have to do as parents.”
Troopers say there could be more arrests as the investigation continues.
