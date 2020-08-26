Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander arrested in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (FOX19) - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander is under arrest on a battery charge in Florida, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexander, 26, is held without bond at the county jail, according to his online booking sheet. He is expected to make his first court appearance in the case at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Collier County Circuit Court, court officials said.
“We are aware of the situation. We have no further comment at this time,” Emily Parker, a Bengals spokeswoman, wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW Wednesday morning.
Alexander left training camp to assist in the search for his missing father, ESPN reports.
Officials with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office confirm to FOX19 NOW 65-year-old Jean Odney Alexandre is his father despite the different spellings of the last name. They also confirm an active search is underway for the man who went missing Monday.
They referred us to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for further information, saying it was their case.
We have reached out to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for comment.
A spokeswoman said more details, including Alexander’s arrest report, will be released later Wednesday.
