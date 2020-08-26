Doctor: Parents should cut unnecessary screen time during virtual learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many parents have struggled with their kids spending too much time on electronic devices, but many may be wondering how much screen time is too much during virtual learning.
The Jefferson County Public Schools’ spokesperson says NTI 2.0 will require more screen time than what kids experienced in the spring semester.
”It’s going to feel much more like a school day,” JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy said.
Murphy says there is no grade level that has a set amount of hours on a device but, what they don’t want students to be glued to their device.
”We don’t want there to be 5, 6, 7 hours of that taking place but, we do want more instruction, more direct instruction,” Murphy said.
Sarah Wallace, whose son Isaiah is a JCPS first-grader, can already tell NTI 2.0 is much more structured.
“I’m a single mom,” Wallace said. “I feel for all parents. It is kind of a matter of getting creative.”
Wallace keeps a schedule to stay on track. So far, the NTI work takes three to four hours and then there is additional time to finish up homework.
”It’s a lot,” Wallace said. “A lot of time on the screen. The good thing is there are more opportunities for interaction.”
For a lot of children, recreation is screen driven. The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommendations on screen time, but doctors say there needs to be some flexibility. Experts say don’t worry about the hours logged right now but focus on the quality of content.
”Some of the typical recommendations aren’t going to apply right now,” Dr. Jill Howell-Berg, a pediatrician at Norton Children’s Hospital Jeffersonville, said. “Two to five year old’s an hour of screen time and two hours for five to seventeen year old’s.”
NTI class hours go beyond that, so Howell-Berg suggests trying to cut out the screen time that isn’t necessary. Too much time in front of a screen can lead to obesity, headaches, and eye strain.
