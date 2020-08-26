Federal agents join search for missing car of slain anti-violence activist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the investigation by Louisville Metro police into the murder of Kim Jarboe continues, the FBI has joined in the search for her missing car.
Jarboe, 49, was shot and killed Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood. She was a TARC driver and anti-violence activist. Investigators said foul play is suspected in the case.
Police told Jarboe's family they can't say for certain whether a carjacking led up to her murder, but according to Christopher 2X, the executive director of Game Changers, they haven't ruled out that possibility.
"The family thinks that the car at least is a part of the puzzle to try to get them some answers about who or whoever took Kim Jarboe's life," 2X said.
Jarboe worked closely with 2X at anti-violence rallies. Following the murder of her 15-year-old son, Andrew Elliott in 2010, Jarboe began mentoring young students while she worked as a JCPS bus driver.
"Being a part of picking up those school children and being a bus mentor to them was really important," 2X said.
2X said Jarboe's family will continue to search for answers until her murder is solved.
"The pain that's associated with that is really deep, so I don't think the Jarboe's are going to be any different," 2X said. "They're going to be pressing full court ahead to try to get answers in regards to who took Kim Jarboe's life."
LMPD investigators said Jarboe's car is listed as a black 2017 Kia Forte with Kentucky license plate 291 ZTZ. Anyone who may see the car is asked to not approach it and call 911.
Visitation for Jarboe is being held today until 8 p.m. at the Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home on Southside Drive. The funeral will be tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on New Cut Road.
Family asked in honor of Jarboe’s life, consider donating to the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization.
