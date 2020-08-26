FORECAST: Another hot and humid day ahead; watching Hurricane Laura

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be hazy, hot, humid with mostly to partly sunny skies as highs climb into the lower 90s again. It will feel like the upper 90s at times later today. There is an isolated downpour chance during the afternoon and early evening hours. Our small storm chance fades during the evening leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows in the 70s.