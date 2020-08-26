FORECAST: Hot & humid today; rain chances increase to end week

- TODAY: Heat index will climb into the 95-100 degree range
- FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY: The remnants of “Laura” push into WAVE Country.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy and hot conditions continue as highs climb into the lower 90s again. Heat indices soar to near 100° this afternoon thanks to the high humidity. There is an isolated downpour chance during the afternoon and early evening hours but most will stay dry. Our small storm chance fades during the evening leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows in the 70s.
As the remnants of Hurricane Laura track north, the moisture ahead of the system will help to trigger showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Despite the additional clouds and rain in the forecast, highs still look to top out in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain overnight as lows do their best to return to the 70s.
Laura becomes the focus Friday into Saturday, as the remnants push through the region bringing heavy rain into the forecast.
