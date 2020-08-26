Golf coach frustrated with JCPS middle school sports decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As JCPS high school sports are continuing this fall, seasons for middle schoolers have been postponed.
Leland Hulbert, who was set to coach golf at Meyzeek Middle School, said he knew a decision had to be made, but was disappointed about the timing.
Throughout the pandemic, getting on the green has largely been possible, as golf courses have remained open.
Hulbert was among those, though, who learned this week the team they’re a part of likely won’t be teeing off this fall.
"It wasn't like we were told you're definitely going to have it and it got yanked out from under us, but I thought the timing was terrible," Hulbert said. "It was the first day of school. These kids are dealing with enough with NTI."
Hulbert said a letter was sent out that detailed middle school fall sports would be postponed, despite the district moving forward with high school sports.
"For a lot of my kids, they don't belong to country clubs, they don't have a lot of access," he said. "This was the only training for 90 percent of my players. This was going to be their one chance."
A JCPS spokesperson said middle and elementary school sports won't be played as long as students are learning remotely, but after that, the district will have the flexibility to determine when those activities will resume.
Hulbert said part of what students will be losing out on is a sense of camaraderie, which he added is needed more this year than before.
“They were really looking forward to the season,” he said. “I was looking forward to giving these children an opportunity to do something they could look forward to in a school, team environment because they have no opportunity for that with NTI.”
He added that he knows the decisions the district is making are tough right now, but this is one he hopes they reverse course on.
"Golf is truly a different sport than football," Hulbert said. "There's no reason that children one year older should be allowed to play golf. There's no reason middle schoolers should be allowed to play right now today after NTI, but they can't play for their school. I just hope cooler heads prevail and they change their minds."
The coach said he is hopeful for a season in the spring.
