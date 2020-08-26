Gov. Beshear confirms 7 more deaths, 696 new COVID-19 cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Wednesday that 696 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kentucky, bringing the state total since March 6 to 45,230. The state positivity rate is currently at 4.64%.
Seven new virus-related deaths were confirmed, which includes a 50-year-old man from Jefferson County. One of the deaths is confirmed to have been a longterm care facility patient.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are currently 606, with 146 patients in intensive care and 96 on a ventilator.
At least 839,454 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Kentucky since the spring.
Beshear openly disagreed with new CDC guidelines that say a person in direct contact with someone exposed to COVID-19 does not have to get tested.
“That’s reckless,” Beshear said. “It contradicts everything we know and have learned about this virus.”
The governor urged any Kentuckian that knows they were possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19 or is feeling sick to be tested, citing the White House Coronavirus Task Force and Vice-President Mike Pence’s guidance.
“The White House task force has been working to increase testing and pushing us to increase testing,” Beshear said.
He added that President Donald Trump has been critical of states “over-testing” for the virus and is worried the new CDC guidance will confuse Kentuckians.
“It appears there’s a disconnect going on in Washington, but we need more testing,” Beshear stressed. “It’s a virus. It doesn’t care about political affiliation.”
At the start of Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman revealed that $3.5 million has been raised for the Team Kentucky Fund. For every $1 donated to the fund, $1.70 is given to Kentuckians in need of assistance. Money offered through the Kentucky Fund goes toward electric bills, mortgage and rent payments and the purchase of food.
Coleman revealed 2,421 vouchers have been issued, which supports 1,032 households.
The lieutenant governor also reminded Kentuckians in need of an absentee ballot to vote in the upcoming general election to head to govoteky.com to request one.
Watch the briefing below:
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.