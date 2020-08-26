JCPS leaders looking at other live instruction options following disruptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Jefferson County Public School is switching to asynchronous learning for the remainder of the week following disruptions during live instruction.
In a letter to parents and guardians posted on Facebook, Southern High School principal Dr. Tyler Shearon said there were disruptions in some middle and high schools that included students entering online classrooms they were not assigned to and disrupting the live instruction.
Because of this, Southern made the decision to suspend the live instruction for the remainder of the week. Lessons will still be posted for students and feedback will be received, according to Shearon.
The district is currently using Google Meets for online live instruction but is now looking at other options, according to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy.
Murphy said schools have the option to provide recorded instruction, digital curriculum or live instruction to students.
“We want to assure parents that learning will continue through Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI). Students will still have access to all of their assignments through Google classroom and teachers will remain in frequent contact with students,” she said.
Shearon said an investigation is underway and district leaders are working to identify the students who were involved.
In the letter, Shearon said students should not share their Google Meets class codes with other students.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.