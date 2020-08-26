JCPS transitioning to new live online learning platform next week following disruptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools will be switching to a new platform, Microsoft Teams, for live online learning next week. The decision comes two days after the new school year started. JCPS said during live instruction on the first day of school, some virtual classrooms were disrupted.
"So what we think happened was students were able to get the password, the codes to get into other classes they were not assigned to and disrupt the classroom in a variety of different fashions," JCPS Chief Communications Officer Renee Murphy said.
Murphy said eight high schools will not be taking part in live online instruction for the rest of the week, following Tuesday’s disruptions. The district did not go into detail about what the disruptions were but said they are trying to find out exactly what happened and to identify the students involved. WAVE 3 News learned one of the schools affected is Southern High School.
In a letter to parents and guardians posted on Facebook, Southern High School principal Dr. Tyler Shearon said there were disruptions in some middle and high schools that included students entering online classrooms they were not assigned to and disrupting the live instruction.
Because of this, Southern made the decision to suspend the live instruction for the remainder of the week. Lessons will still be posted for students and feedback will be received, according to Shearon.
The district is currently using Google Meets for online live instruction but is now looking at other options, according to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy.
“Now we’re moving into NTI 2.0,” Murphy said. “We wanted to do more things. We incorporated more live instruction online and when you do that you learn some things. So we’ve learned some things in the past 24 hours that we need to address so we’re doing that.”
Murphy said schools have the option to provide recorded instruction, digital curriculum, or live instruction to students.
“We want to assure parents that learning will continue through Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI). Students will still have access to all of their assignments through Google classroom and teachers will remain in frequent contact with students,” she said.
Shearon said an investigation is underway and district leaders are working to identify the students who were involved.
In the letter, Shearon said students should not share their Google Meets class codes with other students.
Murphy said they will train teachers to use Microsoft Teams and their goal is to have all students and staff back online live on the new platform sometime next week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.