LMPD use of force ordinance discussed with officers, ACLU director at Metro Council meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Council ordinance sponsored by Councilpersons Jessica Green (D-1) and Brandon Coan (D-8) aims to limit police use of force in Louisville. In a public safety committee meeting Wednesday, Green and Coan discussed their ordinance with committee members, Louisville police officers and the director of the ACLU of Kentucky.
The ordinance draws inspiration from a public safety non-profit group called Campaign Zero. The organization’s ‘8 Can’t Wait’ campaign’ proposes eight use of force policy reforms:
- bans chokeholds and strangleholds
- requires de-escalation
- re-quires warning before shooting
- requires the exhaust of all alternatives before shooting
- duty to intervene
- bans shooting at moving vehicles
- has use of force continuum
- requires comprehensive reporting
The legislation proposed by Green and Coan includes some version of all eight Campaign Zero reforms and adds a ninth proposal that would ban the use of chemical agents, including teargas.
In Wednesday's meeting, Coan acknowledged that Louisville police had "substantially in place" six of the policies based on Campaign Zero's reforms and parts of the remaining two.
“LMPD and the city of Louisville has a lot to be proud of regarding their scorecard here,” Coan said.
The two policies in question include the ban on shooting at moving vehicles and comprehensive reporting of physical force. According to LMPD standard operating procedure, both proposals are addressed in some way but with significant differences from what’s laid out in the draft ordinance.
After the draft ordinance was filed Aug. 20, Coan explained that Interim LMPD Chief Schroeder replied with a letter of recommended edits, amendments and improvements to the language of the legislation. A copy of the letter obtained by WAVE 3 indicates many of LMPD's amendments include changes to the wording of the legislation but not its substance entirely.
"On many of these items it appears we're in total agreement, on others I know that I certainly agree with LMPD's suggested changes and there may be one, two or a couple more that we have to discuss some of the finer policy points," Coan said.
LMPD Major Paul Humphrey addressed council members Wednesday to express concerns from police with the use of force ordinance.
"Part of the concern I have with codifying policy into law is the ability to actually be flexible and be responsive to what happens and would we have to come before this body every time we want to alter the use of force policy," he asked.
Humphrey went on to critique some of the data used by Campaign Zero to draft the “8 Can’t Wait” policy proposals. He claimed the data came from a 1970s study of the New York Police Department.
“I don’t think any one of us would be an advocate for basing best practices around the way police work was done in the late 60s and early 70s,” he said. “I don’t think anybody wants to go back to a time where policing was done with a baton and a gun.”
Humphrey also raised concerns with the wording of the proposal and said the differences between certain terms like necessary and reasonable were "not inconsequential."
ACLU of Kentucky executive director Michael Aldrige joined Wednesday's meeting and told council members he also had concerns with the use of force ordinance.
“We’re hearing that LMPD already does this, most of this is already policy... yet the public is still seeing the abuses of some of these practices without accountability,” he said. “What we think this measure needs more than anything is to have accountability written into it. What are the enforcement mechanisms?”
Aldrige also expressed strong support for the proposed ban on chemical agents citing the reported implications of tear gas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much of Wednesday’s meeting went on to discuss the proposed ban on chemical agents. Humphrey claimed the use of chemical agents was “directly related” to the ability of police to protect the city. When asked by Councilman Markus Winkler (D-17) what police should use instead of tear gas if protests become unlawful, Aldrige suggested diplomatic conversations between officers and organizers.
The public safety committee will address the use of force ordinance again on Sept. 9.
