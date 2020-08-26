Louisville Zoo saddened by the loss of 23-year-old giraffe Malaika

Malaika’s pain was advancing in her last several months from musculoskeletal problems that had led to stiffness, lameness and difficulty moving. While she was being managed with joint support products, pain medications and given soft surfaces to stand on, her pain could no longer be controlled and a welfare assessment by staff showed a deterioration in her quality of life with no signs of improvement. Malaika’s keepers, in coordination with the Zoo’s veterinarians, made the tough decision to humanely euthanize her on Wednesday.