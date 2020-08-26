68 protest-related arrests confirmed in Louisville Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least 68 people were arrested and charged in connection to demonstrations spearheaded by civil activism group Until Freedom. The day of protests, titled “Good Trouble Tuesday,” had hundreds of people take part.
Tuesday afternoon, the group gathered at South Central Park before marching past the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy and eventually making their way to Central Avenue near Churchill Downs.
Sixty-four demonstrators, including reality television stars Porsha Williams and Yandy Smith, were arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway.
Louisville Pastor Timothy Findley told WAVE 3 News after he was released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections that he plans to continue to call for justice with his fellow demonstrators because Breonna Taylor and Black Americans deserve to have a voice speak up for them.
Taylor was shot and killed as three LMPD officers served a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March.
“The eyes of the world are on Louisville, Kentucky,” Findley said, “but we’ve got to continue to do these things. Just like John Lewis talked about ‘good trouble,’ because we have to have justice, and not just justice for Breonna Taylor but just all the many victims that we’ve lost to police violence, and that’s why every time we have the opportunity we’re going to be doing this.”
Later Tuesday night, as people gathered downtown in and around Jefferson Square Park, pepper balls were fired at protesters who were walking and gathering in the street. The pepper balls were fired after a group began to hover around officers rendering aid to a woman who had fallen in the street as an LMPD cruiser sped by.
LMPD released a video of the woman falling in the road at the corner of 6th Street and Cedar Street. She hit her head as the tried to jump out of the way of the cruiser. The officer driving stopped to help her and called for medical help.
