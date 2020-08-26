Struggling downtown Louisville business owners send letters to Fischer amid pandemic, protests

I hope my message finds you in good spirit. I know that these times are incredibly challenging. In fact I know so very well. As a Main St. business owner for nearly a decade, I have never seen such a challenge from an economical perspective, but also from a philosophical perspective. I consider myself a steward of this great city. I have invested my time and my livelihood in making sure it’s represented on both national and international stages with the quality and commitment to the products I produce, (as they represent this city and state) but also as a vocal advocate. I have lobbied my industry to bring festivals and business to this city, with hopes of expanding global awareness about how great it is and will continue to do so. It goes without saying that I care deeply for what is happening at this moment.