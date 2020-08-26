Suspect in Trinity Randolph, Brandon Waddles murder case pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with the murders of Trinity Randolph and her father is being held on a $1 million cash bond.
Kevon Lawless, 23, is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of burglary and gun possession by a felon.
During his arraignment Wednesday, Lawless pleaded not guilty to the charges and told the court he plans to hire his own attorney.
Lawless was arrested Tuesday by Louisville Metro Police Department homicide detectives in connection with the Aug. 14 shooting death of three-year-old Trinity and Brandon Waddles, 21, at a home near the intersection of West Southern Heights and Kahlert Avenue.
Trinity was rushed by police to Kosair Children's Hospital, but died shortly after arrival.
The next court date for Lawless is scheduled for Sept. 3.
A second suspect, Evan K. Ross, 28, of Louisville, was arrested on Aug. 19. Ross is charged with two counts of facilitation to murder. His bond is also set at $1 million cash.
