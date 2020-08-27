Bar owners file lawsuit claiming Beshear’s coronavirus shutdowns have been ‘arbitrary, capricious and inherently unfair’

“The shutdown of businesses in the Commonwealth has been arbitrary, capricious and inherently unfair, resulting in the disparate treatment of similar activities and/or similarly situated activities that are common throughout the community,” the lawsuit read. “The Governor, and his designees, have and continue to engage in unconstitutional lawmaking; the Governor has inappropriately delegated his authority to his subordinates; and collectively the Challenged Orders violate Sections 27 and Section 28 of the Kentucky Constitution.”