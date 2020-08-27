Bellarmine tech expert weighs in on JCPS live instruction issues

“I think JCPS has a really tough challenge because you have such a large number of kids and some of them don’t have access to high-speed internet or to a device,” Satterly said. “That’s such a struggle to have to provide that equity and education. So they have a real challenge there. And then to be hit with these different issues, these disruptive issues that force you to pivot to a new platform. I can imagine people have to be frustrated by that but at the same time you have to be willing to accept that you have to skill up and be able to go with the flow on some of these.”