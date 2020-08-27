Beshear calls updated CDC guidance on COVID-19 testing ‘reckless’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As coronavirus testing guidelines continue to evolve, Gov. Andy Beshear pushed back against some of the latest changes from the Centers for Disease Control.
New guidance out Monday stated a test is not necessarily needed if you have been within six feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms.
“That’s reckless,” Beshear said Wednesday. “It contradicts everything that we know and have learned about this virus it is inexplicable and in Kentucky we’re going to still continue to do the right thing.”
Later Wednesday, the CDC clarified its statement and said “all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients” may consider testing, NBCNews.com reported.
However the guidance may evolve, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack issued another reminder about asymptomatic spread.
“Because we know that as many as 40 percent of people may be walking around infected and spreading the symptoms, or the infection, but not having any symptoms or signs,” he said.
Dr. James Frazier with Norton Healthcare explained Thursday that in his experience, only a small number of people without symptoms actually test positive for the virus.
“If you’re just randomly screening people that don’t have symptoms, the likelihood of that test being useful is very, very low,” he said.
Still, Frazier agreed that asymptomatic spread is a real issue, and you can always talk to a medical provider if you’re in doubt about whether you should be tested.
Beshear said his push for more testing in Kentucky comes from the White House coronavirus task force, but added that he feels the politics are still at play where certain guidelines are concerned.
“It’s a virus, it doesn’t care about political affiliation,” he said. “Decisions made are not liberal or conservative on it, they are just either right or wrong and they all come with a different death toll.”
Another recent change to CDC guidance that some doctors approve of involves repeat testing. After 10 days and 24 hours with no symptoms, the CDC now says you do not need a repeat test to show that you are not infected.
