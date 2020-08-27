8 deaths, 775 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear is stressing the importance of regularly being tested for COVID-19 as the spread of the virus continues.
Beshear said during his daily briefing that the CDC has walked back guidance issued days ago that said people in contact with someone who has been exposed to the coronavirus do not need to be tested.
He said he was last tested for the virus on Wednesday.
In Kentucky, 775 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, with 157 coming from Jefferson County. Twenty-three percent of the day’s cases were in people under the age of 18 at 130 in total.
Eight deaths were confirmed.
The positivity rate for Thursday was 4.8%.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March stands at 45,978.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Kentucky stands at 573, with 154 patients in intensive care and 88 on a ventilator.
Beshear made it clear that he had no part in an upcoming Kentucky Board of Education meeting, which is happening on Friday. He said rumors being spread on social media that the board will try to cancel sports at Kentucky schools are sparking threats to be made toward public servants.
“If you’re one of those people today that made one of those threats, go talk to your minister,” Beshear stressed.
At the start of the Thursday briefing, the governor announced three economic expansion projects happening in the commonwealth that have the potential to bring in about 250 full-time jobs. Clairmont Distilling is planning to build a facility in Bullitt County off of I-65 spanning 15 acres and could create 22 jobs. Construction is set to begin in the spring.
HVAC Distributing LLC is planning to bring 175 jobs to Graves County, and an Italy-based steel company, Danieli Corp., is set to refurbish the former AK Steel facility in Ashland, which would bring in about 61 jobs to Boyd County.
