Football sparks real life discussions at UofL and UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Cards practiced on Thursday, the Cats did not.
That may have been different, but the conversations on both campuses were the same. Social issues that are dominating the headlines are dominating the minds of the young men at UofL and UK
“I think we started that conversation back in the summer and really have started to carry it on,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “We need more conversation and to continue this dialogue. This is not something, and in talking to our guys, this is not something that all the sudden we can make some choices or decisions right now and all the sudden everything is going to be perfect. That’s not gonna happen. We know that. So it’s something we’re hoping to start and then when we can take that momentum and kind of run with that momentum and have a positive impact for some positive change.”
“Things that are going on that are really not good in this world and we want to be a part of that change and if we’re not doing anything to be a part of the change then we’re staying the same,” UofL linebacker CJ Avery said.
Emotions were also raw in Lexington. The Cats decided to talk it out instead of hitting the practice field.
“You know I showed up to the facility planning on practicing today and if you know Boogie Watson, you know how laid back he is and how real chill he is, and when he’s visibly upset or Josh Paschal is visibly upset, you know there’s an issue and so I showed up to the facility thinking I’d practice but when I saw that I knew that you know we had to do something else,” UK offensive lineman Luke Fortner said.
The move had the full support of the Cats head coach and his staff.
“Coach Stoops, he’s always been for us, and that’s something that we all love and we appreciate that,” UK defensive end Josh Paschal said. “We were in a players only meeting and he accidentally opened the door. We all welcomed him in and he started to listen to us. He told us straight up, he said, whatever you guys decide to do I will stand for you guys.”
While the discussions will continue, the Cats are ready to get back on the practice field.
