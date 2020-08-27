FORECAST: Heavy rain, gusty winds thanks to Laura’s remnants

- TODAY: The remnants of Laura bring heavy rain, gusty winds, severe storm threat
- SATURDAY: Cold front triggers additional showers & thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The remnants of Hurricane Laura move through today, bringing rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few stronger storms. A small, isolated tornado threat is possible mainly south of Louisville in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.
By late tonight into early Saturday morning, the rain and thunderstorms will move east of our area, leaving behind 1-3″ rainfall totals. Wind gusts near 25-35 mph are possible before the rain moves out, with the highest gusts in Southern Kentucky.
A cold front passing through tomorrow will trigger additional scattered storm chances in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds break up tomorrow evening as temperatures drop into the low 60s.
Sunday will be drier and less humid with partly sunny skies and highs near 80°.
