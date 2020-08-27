FORECAST: Rain chances increase as Laura’s remnants approach

- TODAY: Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms
- FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY: The remnants of Laura push into WAVE Country.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cloudy start, scattered showers and thunderstorms pop this afternoon as the pocket of tropical moisture enveloping Hurricane Laura gets closer. Despite the clouds and today’s rain chances, highs will be near 90 degrees. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight but most will see mostly cloudy skies. Lows get down into the mid-70s again by Friday morning.
The remnants of Hurricane Laura move through WAVE Country on Friday. Very heavy rain, gusty winds, and a strong thunderstorm or two are possible. Rainfall totals of 1-3″ through Saturday are likely, as well as wind gusts near 40 mph. Heavy rain and gusty winds continue at times Friday night into early Saturday, with the worst of both most likely south of Louisville.
The heavy rain from Laura tracks off to the east on Saturday but a cold front passing through the region may trigger additional showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.