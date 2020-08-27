FORECAST: Rain chances increase as Laura’s remnants approach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cloudy start, scattered showers and thunderstorms pop this afternoon as the pocket of tropical moisture enveloping Hurricane Laura gets closer. Despite the clouds and today’s rain chances, highs will be near 90 degrees. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight but most will see mostly cloudy skies. Lows get down into the mid-70s again by Friday morning.