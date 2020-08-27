FORECAST: Wind & rain increase Friday afternoon

- FRIDAY: The remnants of Laura bring heavy rain & gusty winds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated downpours are still possible overnight. The humidity stays highs with lows falling into the 70s by Friday morning.
The remnants of Hurricane Laura move through WAVE Country tomorrow. Very heavy rain, gusty winds, and a strong thunderstorm or two are possible. Rainfall totals of 1″-3″ through Saturday are likely, as well as wind gusts near 40 mph.
Heavy rain and gusty winds continue at times Friday night into early Saturday, with the worst of both most likely south of Louisville.
Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue early in the morning on Saturday before gradually drying. Additional scattered storms are possible during the afternoon as a cold front tracks through the region. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s.
