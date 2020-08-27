GCCS parents find unique ways to protect students at school

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - It’s the question every school in the U.S. is asking this year: How do we get students back into the classroom safely?
While a clear answer is still unknown, many school districts have enforced protocols to help.
Greater Clark County Schools in Southern Indiana created a 2020-21 Return to School Plan for traditional school, online classes and a virtual academy.
Within the plan, a district spokesperson told WAVE 3 News all teachers were supplied with hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, paper towels, masks, face shields and gloves if requested.
However, parents at New Washington Elementary School are taking it a step further.
The PTO Board bought more than 200 face masks for students. Each night after school, a parent volunteers to wash the masks and return them to each classroom.
“When we knew we were going to have to come back, we also know there are parents who are not necessarily in the position to spend extra income on masks,” PTO President Amanda Williamson said. “So it was our job of how can we provide children masks that they can be in and everybody feel safe and comfortable with whatever the regulations are.”
In addition to masks, the PTO used community donations to build about two dozen table dividers for the cafeteria.
“Why wouldn’t we as parents do everything we can to keep our children safe?” Williamson asked.
Since the start of school, GCCS said 28 students across 18 schools have tested positive for the coronavirus; another 375 have been in quarantine. But none has been from New Washington Elementary School.
“People are starting to see we can kind of return to a semi-normal life and still be safe and still follow procedures and protocols that need to happen, so we can continue to stay safe,” Williamson said.
