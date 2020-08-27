Jamarcus Glover: Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend also wanted in Mississippi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, a central figure in her case, is in police custody after warrants were issued for his arrest.
Jamarcus Glover, 30, was booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, according to jail records.
Wednesday, Glover’s attorney confirmed he skipped a recent court appearance. A warrant was issued for Glover’s arrest on July 27.
Glover, who in addition to his 2015 drug trafficking conviction has several pending drug and weapons cases against him, was named on the March 13 warrant that sent officers to Taylor’s apartment. Taylor and a man named Adrian Walker also were named on that warrant.
Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were serving that warrant. The killing has sparked a national outcry demanding police reform and protest on Louisville’s city streets for nearly 100 days.
On Thursday, Glover was charged with complicity possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and heroin, complicity trafficking in marijuana, complicity tampering with physical evidence, complicity to trafficking cocaine, and no operators/moped license. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
The list of drugs related to his previous arrests includes cocaine, heroin, opiates, hallucinogens and marijuana.
Also Thursday, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters found out Glover had yet another outstanding warrant for his arrest from the state of Mississippi. That warrant was for violations of conditions of release. Further research found the Mississippi charges included selling cocaine.
The out-of-state warrant included another note seeking full extradition, meaning at some point he’ll have to return to Mississippi to face those charges there.
LMDC told WAVE 3 News that Glover will be added to the fugitive docket at the Jefferson District Court, which will be managed by a Commonwealth Attorney Fugitive Detective.
Glover’s attorney, Scott Barton, previously stated his client was innocent of the charges related to the night of the Taylor shooting.
Glover is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
