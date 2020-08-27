JCPS Career Technical Education students get help with hands-on learning during NTI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pandemic-era learning has caused problems for students, parents, and teachers across the country. In Kentucky, an organization is aiming to help those students who need a little extra hands-on instruction.
Supplies Over Seas (SOS) has donated 500 learning kits to students and teachers in the Career Technical Education (CTE) field within JCPS. The donations include medical supplies, engineering supplies and others.
This is aimed toward making sure students in those career pathways have the stuff they need during online instruction, since they can’t be in the classroom.
“Education and employability are directly linked to healthcare outcomes,” Denise Sears, SOS president, said. “This, we view as an investment in the rising generation in our own community.”
There are still other supplies needed to help CTE students do hands-on learning at home. They provided a list of what they’re looking for outside of medical supplies.
Engineering kits
- Graph paper
- Mechanical pencils
- Rulers
- Drawing tools such as protractors
- Popsicle sticks
- Hot glue guns
Culinary
- Baking sheets
- Measuring cups and spoons
- Mixing bowls
Media arts
- Sketch pads
- Colored pencils
- Colored post it notes
If you’d like to donate, you can contact Brenda Pirtle by clicking here.
