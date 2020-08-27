JCPS superintendent addresses disruptions in virtual classrooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just two days into the new virtual school year, Jefferson County Public Schools have been forced to move to a different online learning platform after the hijacking of some of their virtual classrooms.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said Thursday they’re not the only district having similar problems.
“This is something very common across districts across America right now,” Pollio said.
JCPS is making the switch to Microsoft Teams after their virtual classrooms were joined by individuals that didn’t belong there.
Dr. Pollio pointed the finger at Google Meets, the platform from which they’re now switching. The move to Teams, Pollio said, will take security to another level.
“We could have said let’s just keep going and hope it gets better,” said Pollio, “but instead we said let’s go to a different video platform.”
Pollio said the major disruptions inside Google Meets were mostly happening at the middle and high school levels. JCPS is looking into who’s responsible. Pollio was asked who the district believes is responsible for the disruptions.
“I believe it’s mostly JCPS students,” Pollio said.
When asked if any of the disruptions came from people outside JCPS, Pollio said, “I’m not aware of any, but I can’t say that for sure.”
As JCPS continues investigating the disruptions, they’re also working to make sure the new platform doesn’t allow them to happen.
“I’m proud of the team and how quickly we addressed it,” Pollio said. “[The] I.T. department [is] working around the clock to make sure we have a good platform.”
At least eight JCPS schools have suspended their form of live online learning for Thursday and Friday, but the district will continue virtual learning across the district.
