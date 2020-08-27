Jury to hear Mark Handy case after judge rejects plea deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A jury will hear the case of a former Louisville Metro police homicide detective indicted on charges of perjury and evidence tampering.
Mark Handy was indicted in September 2018 after a special prosecutor was appointed by then-Attorney General Andy Beshear.
On June 3, Handy agreed to the plea deal on a perjury charge. The recommended sentence was five years in prison that would be probated for five years.
During a hearing this morning, Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens rejected the plea deal saying it would decrease the seriousness of Handy’s crime and make it appear to the public that Handy was getting special treatment. Handy then withdrew his guilty plea.
The case will now be decided by a jury. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.